Stader | Sd Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Stader Quick Project Information
Stader is a prominent non-custodial multi-chain liquid staking platform that simplifies the discovery & utilization of liquid staking solutions across various Proof-of-Stake blockchains.You can find more information about Stader history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Sd Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply150,000,000