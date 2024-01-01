You can find more information about Siacoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Sia is the leading decentralized cloud storage platform. Sia leverages blockchain technology to create a data storage marketplace that is more robust and more affordable than traditional cloud storage providers. Founded in 2014, Sia currently represents one of the most advanced projects in the decentralized cloud storage market. It will be committed to solving the current and future large cloud storage needs, with a focus on security and privacy.