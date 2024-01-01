You can find more information about SaucerSwap history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

SaucerSwap is a decentralized exchange that goes beyond the ERC20 standard by leveraging HSCS and HTS, inheriting the full advantage of the Hedera network. It serves as a one-stop shop for DeFi on Hedera, offering a full suite of services including a token swap, liquidity pools, yield farms, single-sided staking, and more.