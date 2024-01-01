mexc
Sauber FT Quick Project Information

$SAUBER is the name of the only official Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Fan Token. Fan Tokens are digital assets that never expire. Think of them as your traditional membership, only with voting rights on official club decisions, unrivalled access to your team and incredible once in a lifetime experiences.
English name of the tokenSAUBER
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSAUBER
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000
