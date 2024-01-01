Ravencoin | RVN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Ravencoin is a protocol based on a fork of the Bitcoin code which adds features specifically focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin blockchain. These tokens can have whatever properties the issue of the token decides - so they can be limited in quantity, named and be issued as securities or as collectibles.You can find more information about Ravencoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenRVN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRVN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.026499 USDT
Max Supply21,000,000,000