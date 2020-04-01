THORChain | RUNE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
THORChain Quick Project Information
THORChain is a cross-chain liquidity protocol that allows any asset to be swapped for another in decentralised liquidity pools. THORChain’s first platform is BEPSwap which will allow Binance Chain token holders to swap and stake any BEP2 asset.You can find more information about THORChain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RUNE Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenRUNE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRUNE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-04-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.038 USDT
Max Supply500,000,000