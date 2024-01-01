Rocket Pool | RPL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Rocket Pool Quick Project Information
Rocket Pool is a first of its kind ETH2 Proof of Stake Protocol, designed to be community owned, decentralised, trustless and compatible with staking in Ethereum 2.0.You can find more information about Rocket Pool history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RPL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Rocket Pool (RPL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade RPL
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Rocket Pool or access MEXC RPL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Rocket Pool to gain higher income. Trade RPL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenRPL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRPL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply