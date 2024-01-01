mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Oasis Network | ROSE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Oasis Network Quick Project Information

Oasis Network is the leading privacy-enabled and scalable layer-1 blockchain network to propel Web3 forward
You can find more information about Oasis Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ROSE Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Oasis Network (ROSE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ROSE on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Oasis Network or access MEXC ROSE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Oasis Network to gain higher income. Trade ROSE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenROSE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenROSE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000
ROSE Price CalculatorHow to buy Oasis Network

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM