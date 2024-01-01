Oasis Network | ROSE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Oasis Network Quick Project Information
Oasis Network is the leading privacy-enabled and scalable layer-1 blockchain network to propel Web3 forwardYou can find more information about Oasis Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ROSE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Oasis Network (ROSE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ROSE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Oasis Network or access MEXC ROSE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Oasis Network to gain higher income. Trade ROSE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenROSE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenROSE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000