RICE | RICE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
RICE Quick Project Information
RICESWAP is a decentralized financial project that everyone can participate in. It is presented to the largest range of users with the most convenient operation and the lowest threshold, allowing more users to benefit from decentralized finance.You can find more information about RICE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RICE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold RICE (RICE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade RICE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy RICE or access MEXC RICE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on RICE to gain higher income. Trade RICE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenRICE
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenRICE
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply13,500,000