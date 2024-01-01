You can find more information about Realy history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Realy Metaverse is the first Live-to-Earn metaverse on Solana. Developing via Unreal Engine, Realy Metaverse will be a virtual city in the sky with 3A graphics. Realy focuses on street culture by merging real world names including fashion brands, graffiti artists, chic toy brands, rappers and skateboard brands to Metaverse.