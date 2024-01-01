mexc
Realy Quick Project Information

Realy Metaverse is the first Live-to-Earn metaverse on Solana. Developing via Unreal Engine, Realy Metaverse will be a virtual city in the sky with 3A graphics. Realy focuses on street culture by merging real world names including fashion brands, graffiti artists, chic toy brands, rappers and skateboard brands to Metaverse.
REAL Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Realy (REAL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Realy to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenREAL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenREAL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
