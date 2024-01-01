You can find more information about Radiant Capital history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Radiant is building the first omnichain money market atop LayerZero. Deposit & borrow across multiple chains, seamlessly. Lenders who provide liquidity to Radiant will earn a passive income on the assets they deposit. Borrowers are able to withdraw against collateralized funds in order to obtain liquidity (working capital) without selling their assets and closing their positions.