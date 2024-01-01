Radiant Capital | Rdnt Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Radiant Capital Quick Project Information
Radiant is building the first omnichain money market atop LayerZero. Deposit & borrow across multiple chains, seamlessly. Lenders who provide liquidity to Radiant will earn a passive income on the assets they deposit. Borrowers are able to withdraw against collateralized funds in order to obtain liquidity (working capital) without selling their assets and closing their positions.You can find more information about Radiant Capital history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Rdnt Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenRDNT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRDNT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000