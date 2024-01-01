mexc
Orders.Exchange is the first fully-architected order book decentralised exchange on the Bitcoin Layer 1 network. It combines the Ordinals protocol, PSBT technology, Bitcoin scripts, and the Nostr protocol to create the world's first complete trading system and liquidity pool solution based on the Bitcoin Layer 1 network. It has independently written the NIP protocol, which allows user orders to circulate among different DEXs, and is actively promoting the development of the Bitcoin ecosystem and exploring the boundaries of Bitcoin DeFi.
You can find more information about RDEX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

RDEX Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold RDEX (RDEX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade RDEX on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy RDEX or access MEXC RDEX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on RDEX to gain higher income. Trade RDEX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenRDEX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRDEX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
