Orders.Exchange is the first fully-architected order book decentralised exchange on the Bitcoin Layer 1 network. It combines the Ordinals protocol, PSBT technology, Bitcoin scripts, and the Nostr protocol to create the world's first complete trading system and liquidity pool solution based on the Bitcoin Layer 1 network. It has independently written the NIP protocol, which allows user orders to circulate among different DEXs, and is actively promoting the development of the Bitcoin ecosystem and exploring the boundaries of Bitcoin DeFi.