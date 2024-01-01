RDEX | RDEX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
RDEX Quick Project Information
Orders.Exchange is the first fully-architected order book decentralised exchange on the Bitcoin Layer 1 network. It combines the Ordinals protocol, PSBT technology, Bitcoin scripts, and the Nostr protocol to create the world's first complete trading system and liquidity pool solution based on the Bitcoin Layer 1 network. It has independently written the NIP protocol, which allows user orders to circulate among different DEXs, and is actively promoting the development of the Bitcoin ecosystem and exploring the boundaries of Bitcoin DeFi.You can find more information about RDEX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RDEX Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenRDEX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRDEX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000