RACA (USM.WORLD), a web3 ecosystem initiated by Maye Musk NFT Dog community. Over 3.7 million units of BNB Coins (2 billion USD equivalent) of trading volume was recorded in 9 months from Maye Musk NFT and derivative NFTs, including game characters and virtual lands.
Backed by OKX Ventures and Consensys Mesh Tachyon (parent company of MetaMask), it has one of the biggest web3 communities over 29 fanbase regions, 665k followers on Twitter, 510k on Telegram, and 68k on Discord. USM is also the web3 central for virtual headquarters and social spaces for partners include - BNB Chain, Huobi, Kucoin, Bybit, Bitget, LBank, OKC, Dodo, MEXC, BSC News, Element Market, and Miami NFT Week etc.You can find more information about RadioCaca history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenRACA
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenRACA
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time2021-05-15
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000,000