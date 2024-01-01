Pop Social | PPT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Pop Social Quick Project Information
Pop is the ultimate social gateway to Web3. Experience a decentralized app that empowers content creators and consumers to gain value in return for the value they bring to the platform. Own original content to leverage the creator economy and claim social recognition.You can find more information about Pop Social history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PPT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Pop Social (PPT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PPT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Pop Social or access MEXC PPT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Pop Social to gain higher income. Trade PPT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPPT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPPT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,000,000