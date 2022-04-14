Pop Social (PPT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pop Social (PPT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pop Social (PPT) Information Pop is the ultimate social gateway to Web3. Experience a decentralized app that empowers content creators and consumers to gain value in return for the value they bring to the platform. Own original content to leverage the creator economy and claim social recognition. Official Website: https://www.popsocial.io/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/2d6dkhpfy98wqqf9/d/fca78e3kk8viyrpd Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xDf061250302E5cCae091B18CA2B45914D785F214 Buy PPT Now!

Pop Social (PPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pop Social (PPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 200.00M $ 200.00M $ 200.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 80.32M $ 80.32M $ 80.32M All-Time High: $ 0.5701 $ 0.5701 $ 0.5701 All-Time Low: $ 0.02708770197649087 $ 0.02708770197649087 $ 0.02708770197649087 Current Price: $ 0.40158 $ 0.40158 $ 0.40158 Learn more about Pop Social (PPT) price

Pop Social (PPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pop Social (PPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PPT's tokenomics, explore PPT token's live price!

