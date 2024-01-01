You can find more information about Peercoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Peercoin is a decentralized digital currency. It is the first blockchain to implement a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Peercoin is renowned for its fair distribution through both mining and staking, its commitment to decentralization, and its long-standing stability, all of which contribute to its distinct position in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.