Peercoin is a decentralized digital currency. It is the first blockchain to implement a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Peercoin is renowned for its fair distribution through both mining and staking, its commitment to decentralization, and its long-standing stability, all of which contribute to its distinct position in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.You can find more information about Peercoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenPPC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPPC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply