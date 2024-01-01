POLS Token | POLS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
POLS Token Quick Project Information
POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS.You can find more information about POLS Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
POLS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold POLS Token (POLS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade POLS
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy POLS Token or access MEXC POLS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on POLS Token to gain higher income. Trade POLS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPOLS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPOLS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply