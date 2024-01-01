Pocket Network | POKT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Pocket Network Quick Project Information
Pocket Network is a decentralized blockchain API built for Web3 apps, relaying data to and from any blockchain through a network of thousands of nodes. The Pocket Network protocol validates all relayed data and proportionally rewards the participating nodes with POKT.You can find more information about Pocket Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
POKT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Pocket Network (POKT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade POKT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Pocket Network or access MEXC POKT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Pocket Network to gain higher income. Trade POKT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPOKT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPOKT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply650,000,000