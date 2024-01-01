Pangolin | PNG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Pangolin Quick Project Information
Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap, features a native governance token called PNG that is fully community distributed and is capable of trading all tokens issued on Ethereum and Avalanche.You can find more information about Pangolin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PNG Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Pangolin (PNG) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PNG
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Pangolin or access MEXC PNG and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Pangolin to gain higher income. Trade PNG futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPNG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPNG
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply230,000,000