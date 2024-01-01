PIKABOSS | PIKABOSS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PIKABOSS Quick Project Information
Pikaboss is tired of watching everyone degenerating with the endless derivative DoggyFroggy coins. Dogs and frogs have had their day. It’s time for the most parodiable creature in the world to take his reign as king of the memes.Pikaboss is here to give memecoins some parody. Launched stealth with no blacklists, no free tokens, no presale, zero taxes, 100% Liquidity Pooled, LP Burnt and Contract Renounced, PIKA is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure Pika Power, let PIKA show you the way.You can find more information about PIKABOSS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PIKABOSS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PIKABOSS (PIKABOSS) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PIKABOSS
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PIKABOSS or access MEXC PIKABOSS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PIKABOSS to gain higher income. Trade PIKABOSS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPIKABOSS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply420,690,000,000,000