Phala | PHA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Phala Quick Project Information
Phala Network tackles the issue of trust in the computation cloud.
Phala Network tackles the issue of trust in the computation cloud. By organizing a decentralized network of computation nodes around the world, it offers high-performance services without relying on any cloud vendor. Phala workers run the programs in Secure Enclaves, a privacy technology already embedded into modern processors, enabling versatile and confidential execution. Together, this creates the infrastructure for a powerful, secure, and scalable trustless computing cloud.
PHA Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenPHA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPHA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-09-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000