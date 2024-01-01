You can find more information about Perpetual Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Perpetual Protocol is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM). Traders can trade with vAMMs directly without the need for counterparties. PERP holders can become stakers by staking the PERP tokens in exchange for a portion of the transaction fees plus the staking rewards.