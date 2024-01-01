PENDLE | PENDLE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PENDLE Quick Project Information
Pendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. We aim to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral.You can find more information about PENDLE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PENDLE Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenPENDLE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPENDLE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply251,061,124