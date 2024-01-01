OP | OP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
OP Quick Project Information
Ethereum’s layer-two scaling solution Optimism introduced its new governance token OP for the Token House – one of the two hubs constituting the protocol’s new governance system, Optimism Collective. Early users of the network will be granted the opportunity to receive OP airdrops in Q2, 2022, which accounts for 5% of the asset’s total supply.You can find more information about OP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
OP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold OP (OP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade OP
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy OP or access MEXC OP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on OP to gain higher income. Trade OP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenOP
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenOP
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply4,294,967,296