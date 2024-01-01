ONTP | ONTP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ONTP Quick Project Information
ONTACT Protocol is a project developed to solve the problems of the existing IoT market with the goal of establishing a decentralized Web 3.0-based IoT ecosystem. Unlike the existing centralized IoT system, we want to promote the fair production and use of data through decentralized solutions and build a more active and efficient IoT ecosystem through data monitiization.You can find more information about ONTP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ONTP Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenONTP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenONTP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,900,000,000