ONTACT Protocol is a project developed to solve the problems of the existing IoT market with the goal of establishing a decentralized Web 3.0-based IoT ecosystem. Unlike the existing centralized IoT system, we want to promote the fair production and use of data through decentralized solutions and build a more active and efficient IoT ecosystem through data monitiization.