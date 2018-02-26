Ontology | ONT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Ontology is a new high-performance public blockchain project & a distributed trust collaboration platform. Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledgers and smart contract systems. Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration amongst chain networks with its various protocol groups. Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.You can find more information about Ontology history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenONT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token本體
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-02-26
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.2 USDT
Max Supply1,000,000,000