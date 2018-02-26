mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Ontology | ONT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Ontology Quick Project Information

Ontology is a new high-performance public blockchain project & a distributed trust collaboration platform. Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledgers and smart contract systems. Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration amongst chain networks with its various protocol groups. Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.
You can find more information about Ontology history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

ONT Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Ontology (ONT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ONT on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Ontology or access MEXC ONT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Ontology to gain higher income. Trade ONT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenONT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token本體
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-02-26
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.2 USDT
Max Supply1,000,000,000
ONT Price CalculatorHow to buy Ontology

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM