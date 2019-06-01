Harmony | ONE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Harmony Quick Project Information
Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain with key innovations in state sharding and peer-to-peer networking.You can find more information about Harmony history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ONE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Harmony (ONE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ONE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Harmony or access MEXC ONE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Harmony to gain higher income. Trade ONE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenONE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenONE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-06-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.003175 USDT
Max Supply12,600,000,000