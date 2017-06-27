OMG Network | OMG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
OMG Network Quick Project Information
OmiseGO is a public Ethereum-based financial technology for use in mainstream digital wallets, that enables real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services agnostically across jurisdictions and organizational silos, and across both fiat money and decentralized currencies. Designed to enable financial inclusion and disrupt existing institutions, access will be made available to everyone via the OmiseGO network and digital wallet framework, starting in Q4 2017.You can find more information about OMG Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenOMG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token嫩模幣
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2017-06-27
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.27 USDT
Max Supply140,245,399