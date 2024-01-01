mexc
OKEx utility Token Quick Project Information

OKB is the OKEx utility token released by the OK Blockchain Foundation and Maltese crypto exchange, OKEx, that enables users to access the crypto exchange’s special features. The coin is used to calculate and pay trading fees, grant users access to voting and governance on the platform, and reward users for holding OKB.
You can find more information about OKEx utility Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

OKB Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold OKEx utility Token (OKB) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on OKEx utility Token to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenOKB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOKB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply300,000,000
