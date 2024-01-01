OKEx utility Token | OKB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
OKEx utility Token Quick Project Information
OKB is the OKEx utility token released by the OK Blockchain Foundation and Maltese crypto exchange, OKEx, that enables users to access the crypto exchange’s special features. The coin is used to calculate and pay trading fees, grant users access to voting and governance on the platform, and reward users for holding OKB.You can find more information about OKEx utility Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
OKB Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold OKEx utility Token (OKB) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade OKB
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy OKEx utility Token or access MEXC OKB and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on OKEx utility Token to gain higher income. Trade OKB futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenOKB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOKB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply300,000,000