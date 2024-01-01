OGY | OGY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
OGY Quick Project Information
OGY is the native token of the ORIGYN Foundation, which provides the utility of access to the platform where ORIGYN certificates are minted, referenced and transacted. OGY is necessary to create and transact certificates of authenticity, the core service of the platform. Tokens are also required to vote in the governance of ORIGYN.You can find more information about OGY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
OGY Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold OGY (OGY) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade OGY
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy OGY or access MEXC OGY and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on OGY to gain higher income. Trade OGY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenOGY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenOGY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000