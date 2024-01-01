You can find more information about Numbers Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The vision of Numbers Protocol is to create an ecosystem where photos (encompassing both images and videos) matter by leveraging proofs, integrity records and data provenance to increase the credibility and legitimacy of registered photos in the network. Participants, such as verifiers and other network operators can get rewards by providing services to increase the credibility and legitimacy of registered photos.