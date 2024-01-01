NPC | NPC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
NPC Quick Project Information
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is meme-backed money. It’s a meme coin actually backed by one of the most recognizable memes on the internet. The first meme coin-NFT hybrid, made for all 8+ billion humans on Earth.You can find more information about NPC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NPC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold NPC (NPC) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NPC
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy NPC or access MEXC NPC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on NPC to gain higher income. Trade NPC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNPC
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenNPC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply8,050,126,520