NOM Digital Asset Info

NOM Quick Project Information

Onomy Protocol is an interoperable Layer-1 ecosystem built to converge Forex and decentralized finance. Products include a methodical 3-stage rollout of an innovative multi-chain wallet, a DEX supporting an order book experience fused with AMM liquidity pools, and a stablecoin issuance protocol.
You can find more information about NOM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

NOM Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold NOM (NOM) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NOM on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy NOM or access MEXC NOM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on NOM to gain higher income. Trade NOM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNOM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNOM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply122,000,000
