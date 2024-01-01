NEXM | NEXM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
NEXM Quick Project Information
Nexum is a blockchain-enabled financial services business, a multi-chain "Layer 3", driving innovation in the bank disintermediation and financial transmission processes. Nexum will utilize the shipping industry as the first use case for their products providing reliable and efficient financing to traders serving in the maritime trade.You can find more information about NEXM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NEXM Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenNEXM
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenNEXM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000