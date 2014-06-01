NEO | NEO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
NEO Quick Project Information
NEO is a non-profit community-based blockchain project that utilizes blockchain technology and digital identity to digitize assets, to automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts, and to realize a smart economy with a distributed network.You can find more information about NEO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NEO Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenNEO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2014-06-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.159 USDT
Max Supply100,000,000