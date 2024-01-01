NEAR Protocol, Near Coin | NEAR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
NEAR Protocol, Near Coin Quick Project Information
NEARProtocol is a highly scalable basic protocol that ensures that DApps can run quickly enough on mobile devices. NEARProtocol allows developers to build mobile blockchain DApps and run them on the user's local machine, while providing developers with important information about DApps. Through state slicing, the number of nodes in the blockchain and the network is allowed to scale linearly, and the goal is 100kTPS based on 1 million mobile nodes. NEAR is used to pay for validators, which provide scarce computing and storage resources for the network.You can find more information about NEAR Protocol, Near Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NEAR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold NEAR Protocol, Near Coin (NEAR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NEAR
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy NEAR Protocol, Near Coin or access MEXC NEAR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on NEAR Protocol, Near Coin to gain higher income. Trade NEAR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNEAR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNEAR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000