Napoli Fan Token | NAP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Napoli Fan Token Quick Project Information
The Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli Fan Token allows $NAP fans to have a tokenized share of influence on team decisions. Fans can engage in a wide variety of club decisions, and in doing so, earn rewards and money-can't-buy experiences.You can find more information about Napoli Fan Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NAP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Napoli Fan Token (NAP) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NAP
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Napoli Fan Token or access MEXC NAP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Napoli Fan Token to gain higher income. Trade NAP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNAP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNAP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000