Nakamoto | NAKA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Nakamoto Quick Project Information
Nakamoto Games offers gamers worldwide the opportunity to participate in countless blockchain-based games and generate a sustainable and sizable income.You can find more information about Nakamoto history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
NAKA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Nakamoto (NAKA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade NAKA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Nakamoto or access MEXC NAKA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Nakamoto to gain higher income. Trade NAKA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenNAKA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenNAKA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply180,000,000