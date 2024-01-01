MVL | MVL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MVL Quick Project Information
We build a sustainable Web3 mobility ecosystem. MVL, our native token, incentivizes users who participate in our mobility platform(TADA(Taxi), ONiON(E-Vehicle), Clutch(Wallet)) and more utility is being added to MVL within the NFT and Game ecosystem.You can find more information about MVL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MVL Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenMVL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMVL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply30,000,000,000