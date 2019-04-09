MultiVAC | MTV Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MultiVAC is High-Throughput Flexible Blockchain Platform based on Trusted Sharding Computation. It’s a next-generation public blockchain platform built for integration with large-scale decentralized applications (dApps). MultiVAC is developing the world’s first fast, efficient, and fully sharded blockchain with sharding for not only computation but also transmission and storage, maximizing throughput while maintaining decentralization and without sacrificing security.
MultiVAC pioneers flexibility for DApps to trade off freely on the impossible CAP triangle between decentralization, performance and security, supporting large-scale decentralized commercial applications for complex and diverse business requirements.
English name of the tokenMTV
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMTV
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-04-09
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.006 USDT
Max Supply10,000,000,000