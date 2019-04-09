You can find more information about MultiVAC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

MultiVAC is High-Throughput Flexible Blockchain Platform based on Trusted Sharding Computation. It’s a next-generation public blockchain platform built for integration with large-scale decentralized applications (dApps). MultiVAC is developing the world’s first fast, efficient, and fully sharded blockchain with sharding for not only computation but also transmission and storage, maximizing throughput while maintaining decentralization and without sacrificing security. MultiVAC pioneers flexibility for DApps to trade off freely on the impossible CAP triangle between decentralization, performance and security, supporting large-scale decentralized commercial applications for complex and diverse business requirements.