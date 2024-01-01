Moonriver | MOVR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Moonriver Quick Project Information
Moonriver is a smart-contract blockchain on Kusama that strives to provide compatibility with the existing Ethereum developer toolchain and network. It is intended to be a companion network to Moonbeam, where it will provide a permanently incentivized canary network. New code will ship to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code will ship to Moonriver on Polkadot.You can find more information about Moonriver history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MOVR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Moonriver (MOVR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MOVR
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Moonriver or access MEXC MOVR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Moonriver to gain higher income. Trade MOVR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMOVR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMOVR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000