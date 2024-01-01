MF | MF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MF Quick Project Information
MetaFighter is a skill-based P2E fighting game which captures the essence of arcade classics like Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat while delivering an in-game economy that rewards players for their gameplay.You can find more information about MF history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MF Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenMF
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenMF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,250,000,000