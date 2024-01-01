mexc
Metis integrates the Decentralized Autonomous Company (DAC) framework within its Layer 2 infrastructure, a differentiating factor that makes it easy for any developers, builders, or community leaders to build their applications and communities. It also makes it easy to use the pre-set tools to facilitate their development, manage collaboration, and enjoy the network effects of the world’s largest decentralized finance ecosystem, without the costs and bottlenecks normally associated with Ethereum.
You can find more information about MetisDAO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

METIS Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MetisDAO (METIS) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade METIS on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MetisDAO or access MEXC METIS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MetisDAO to gain higher income. Trade METIS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMETIS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMETIS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000
