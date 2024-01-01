MERL | MERL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Merlin Chain is a Bitcoin Layer 2 that integrates the ZK-Rollup network, decentralized oracle network, Data Availability, and on-chain BTC fraud proof modules.You can find more information about MERL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MERL Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenMERL
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenMERL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,100,000,000