Memecoin | MEME Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Memecoin Quick Project Information
Memecoin (MEME) is literally a meme coin. No utility, no roadmap, no promises. No expectation of financial return. Just 100% memes.You can find more information about Memecoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MEME Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenMEME
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMEME
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply69,000,000,000