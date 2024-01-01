You can find more information about Qitmeer Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Qitmeer Network is a public blockchain based on the MeerDAG consensus, aiming to provide comprehensive solutions for distributed applications and organizations. With the MeerDAG consensus protocol and a Layer1+Layer2 multi-layer network structure, Qitmeer Network addresses issues such as block size and network congestion, significantly improving network throughput and performance. It also offers a stable and secure value layer and a flexible and scalable application layer, demonstrating excellent scalability and compatibility to support a wide range of application scenarios and ecosystem projects.