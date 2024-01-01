MARBLEX | MBX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MARBLEX Quick Project Information
MARBLEX is creating a healthy blockchain ecosystem to prolong the PLC of Netmarble’s games.You can find more information about MARBLEX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MBX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MARBLEX (MBX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MBX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MARBLEX or access MEXC MBX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MARBLEX to gain higher income. Trade MBX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMBX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMBX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000