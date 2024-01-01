Mobipad | MBP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Mobipad Quick Project Information
MobiPad is a multi-chain fundraising platform on Efinity, our launchpad will assist project creators in adopting Enjins powerful blockchain ecosystem for their NFTs.You can find more information about Mobipad history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MBP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Mobipad (MBP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MBP
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Mobipad or access MEXC MBP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Mobipad to gain higher income. Trade MBP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMBP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMBP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000