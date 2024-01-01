Maverick Protocol | MAV Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Maverick Protocol Quick Project Information
Maverick is a composable decentralized finance infrastructure that enables builders and liquidity providers to achieve high capital efficiency and execute their desired Liquidity Providing (LP) strategy.You can find more information about Maverick Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MAV Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Maverick Protocol (MAV) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MAV
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Maverick Protocol or access MEXC MAV and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Maverick Protocol to gain higher income. Trade MAV futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMAV
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMAV
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000