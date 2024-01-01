MARSH | MARSH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Unmarshal is a Chain-Agnostic blockchain protocol consisting of a network of blockchain indexes to curate customizable data for DeFi applications. Synergistically built with the support of Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot Network and Solana, Unmarshal intends to revitalize data collection, distribution, and interpretation to propel the DeFi economy.You can find more information about MARSH history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenMARSH
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMARSH
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000